15-Year-Old Girl Who Stabbed Mother And Daughter In Tokyo Says She Did It For ‘Practice’

Police officer in Japan (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

Samuel Nathan
A 15-year-old girl was arrested Sunday for attempted murder after she reportedly sought out and stabbed a woman who resembled her mother in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward.

The girl, a junior high student from Toda, Saitama Prefecture, was carrying three knives in her backpack as she followed the 53-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter, seemingly waiting for an opportune time to attack, according to the Japan Times.

The mother and daughter suffered serious injuries and are expected to take months to heal, the outlet reported. The daughter suffered a stab wound 10 centimeters deep to the back of her neck.


The alleged suspect, whose name is withheld from the public because she is a minor, told investigators the attack was “practice” to murder her mother and brother. She claimed she wanted to kill her mother because of her mother’s constant bad moods and because she felt they looked alike. She wished to kill her brother because she didn’t want him to grow up without his mother, the Japan Times reported.

The alleged perpetrator was crying with knives strewn around her and blood on her shirt when police arrested her, a witness noted, according to the outlet. 

The Japan Times also alleged Sunday that the girl committed the attack because she wanted to receive the death penalty.