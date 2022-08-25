‘Home Alone’ Star Under Investigation For Alleged Rape

New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played the big brother in the “Home Alone” movies.

Ratray, 45, was arrested in Oklahoma in December 2021 for an alleged domestic assault against his then-girlfriend. When news of the arrest broke, another woman, Lisa Smith, contacted prosecutors about a report she filed in 2017 where she accused the actor of rape, CNN reported.

When Smith inquired as to why her case hadn’t been pursued, prosecutors reportedly told her that they believed she wanted to remain anonymous and didn’t want to press charges, so closed the case, CNN noted. She also contacted CNN, saying she was “devastated” that authorities failed to fully investigate her claims when she first came forward.

Smith traveled from out of state to be interviewed by investigators with Manhattan’s District Attorney’s Office and provided the clothing she wore the night of the alleged assault for DNA testing, CNN reported. A spokesperson for the office told CNN that they “are in touch” with Smith but refused to discuss how the case was and is being handled, according to the outlet.

Emails provided by Smith suggest that prosecutors are investigating her claim, and have reached out to her for phone and text records, as well as contacting a potential witness, CNN reported.

Smith and Ratray had been friends for about 15 years before the alleged assault took place, and had been out with friends on the night in question, CNN reported. When the group returned to Ratray’s apartment, she noted that Ratray appeared to be giving her a specific drink, according to the outlet.

Marvel Star, Husband Convicted Of Sex With 13-Year-Old Girl https://t.co/eRJeXqWzyg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 13, 2022

After consuming the drink, Smith said she was exhausted, so Ratray encouraged her to sleep over. “I remember waking up and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch,” Smith said, according to CNN.

Ratray reportedly assaulted Smith for what felt like “an eternity,” she said. She told several friends and family members about the assault the day after it happened. She filed a police report shortly after moving to Salt Lake City, and an NYPD detective flew to the city to interview her in late 2017, CNN reported.

The detective apparently checked a box that indicated Smith did not want to prosecute Ratray for the alleged assault, despite her flying back to the city to meet with district attorneys, CNN noted. (RELATED: ‘I Was Just A Body, A Receptacle For His Desires’: Mena Suvari Describes Being Manipulated Into Having Threesomes)

“The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors,” NYPD told the New York Post in a statement regarding the way Smith’s case was handled.

Ratray denied the rape allegations in a call with CNN. He also pleaded not guilty to the assault charges against him in Oklahoma.