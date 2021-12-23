‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray Arrested On Assault Charges

“Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray was arrested in Oklahoma on Wednesday for an alleged assault earlier in December.

Ratray turned himself in to the Oklahoma City Police Department for two domestic assault and battery charges, and was released from jail shortly thereafter, The Hill reported. Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers filed charges against Ratray for domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery charges in an Oklahoma County District Court on Tuesday, according to KFOR News. (RELATED: Macaulay Culkin Responds To Fan Petition Calling For Trump’s Removal From ‘Home Alone 2’)

Actor who played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ turns himself in to police on charges after allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend while in Oklahoma City https://t.co/kqrJ2DWOJa — KFOR (@kfor) December 23, 2021

Ratray allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on Dec. 8 during an argument in their hotel room at the Hyatt Place Oklahoma City. Ratray’s girlfriend claimed that he was angry she had not charged two women for his autograph, according to an affidavit filed by Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” Burnett wrote in his report.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” said Oklahoma attorney, Scott Adams, who is representing Ratray.

Ratray played Buzz McAllister, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin McCallister, in “Home Alone”, and “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York”. Ratray recently reprised his role in “Home Sweet Home Alone” released on Nov. 12.