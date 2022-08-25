Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Defensive Star Patrick Beverley In Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

According to ESPN NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers will send Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Jazz in exchange for the defensive-star.

In Beverley’s 10 seasons in the league, he has been named to three NBA All-Defensive teams, according to Basketball Reference. His presence on the floor should help the Lakers play better defense. Last year, Los Angeles allowed 115.1 points per game. This, combined with a poor defense and injuries, resulted in the Lakers missing the postseason. (RELATED: Giants, Cowboys Lose Key Players For Months With Torn Tendons)

The Patrick Beverley trade to the Lakers is complete, sources tell ESPN. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson join the Jazz. https://t.co/fHzG4BCWJt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

At the moment Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles’ starting point-guard. The acquisition of Patrick Beverley could make things interesting as both players play the same position. In 2013, Beverley was guarding Westbrook on a play that resulted in Westbrook suffering a torn meniscus. Ever since, the two have clashed with one another throughout their careers. The police even had to get involved at one point due to their back and forth confrontations on the court, according to Fox News.

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook. Just cause. pic.twitter.com/bQtRCpg3Dl — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 9, 2018

It will be interesting to see if the two can settle their differences now that they are teammates.