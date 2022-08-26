‘Mr. Miserable’: Charles Barkley Blasts Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley had choice words for basketball star Kevin Durant in an interview on Thursday.

Barkley joined the “Bickley & Marotta” radio show to discuss Durant’s legacy. “He just seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy,” Barkley said. “Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter.”

“He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. Then he bolts on them and goes to the Warriors, he wins back-to-back championships, and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable,” Barkley said in the interview. The Hall of Famer also added that he believes Durant has been “an abject failure” throughout his career as a leader.

Durant infamously left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors back in 2016 to pursue an NBA title. After being the difference maker in the Warriors NBA Finals victory in 2017 and being named Finals MVP for the championship, Durant said it still didn’t make him feel fulfilled. “After winning that championship (last season), I learned that much hadn’t changed. I thought it would fill a certain [void]. It didn’t,” Durant said in 2018.

After signing a four year extension with the Brooklyn Nets for $198 million in August 2021, the former MVP shockingly requested to be traded in June 2022, after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. After a long summer of uncertainty, Durant’s trade demand fell flat, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Defensive Star Patrick Beverley In Trade)

It will be interesting seeing how Durant performs for Brooklyn in the upcoming NBA season after he signaled to their front office that he didn’t want to be there anymore.