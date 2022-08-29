Lindsey Graham Warns Of Riots In The Streets If Trump Gets Prosecuted

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham warned Sunday that riots could ensue if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted in the wake of the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.

Fox News host Trey Gowdy played a recent clip from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in which he said the FBI warned of Russian disinformation ahead of the Hunter Biden laptop story being released in October of 2020. Graham then suggested there is a double standard in the justice system in the U.S., with Graham warning that if Attorney General Merrick Garland prosecutes Trump then Americans would riot.

“Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him. There is a double standard when it comes to Trump,” Graham said. “What happened with Hunter Biden is that the FBI weighed in to make sure the story didn’t break before the 2020 election. We now have whistleblowers at the FBI telling Sen. [Chuck] Grassley that they were told to slow down and back off Hunter Biden.”

“And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street,” Graham said. “If they tried to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, there literally will be riots in the street. I worry about the country.”

Former FBI Director James Comey said bringing charges against Clinton would have been unreasonable.

“Although the Department of Justice makes final decisions on matters like this, we are expressing to Justice our view that no charges are appropriate in this case,” Comey said, noting the investigation into Clinton found 52 email chains included classified information, and eight of those chains included “top secret” information. (RELATED: FBI Agents Remove 11 Sets Of Classified Documents From Mar-a-Lago)

“Although there is evidence of potential violations regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case,” Comey said.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a highly redacted affidavit Friday in connection to the raid on Mar-a-Lago, with the document pointing to classified material as the justification for the raid. The affidavit said the FBI found 14 boxes that had classification markings, with 25 documents being marked “top secret,” 92 marked “secret” and 67 marked “confidential.”

The DOJ initially tried to keep the affidavit sealed but was ordered by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart — who also signed off on the search warrant — to provide a redacted version.