‘Beloved’ News Anchor Neena Pacholke Dead By Apparent Suicide At Age 27

Wisconsin morning news anchor Neena Pacholke died Saturday at the age of 27 in an apparent suicide.

“Neena Pacholke, our beloved morning anchor passed away suddenly Saturday,” WAOW said in a statement released Aug. 28. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”

Pacholke was a former college basketball player and was engaged to be married at the time of her death, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke told the Tampa Bay Times on Monday.

Pacholke is being remembered for her bright spirit and bubbly personality. “She was just like a little ball of sunshine, and her smile was massive,” Kaitlynn Pacholke said. “My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew.”

Positivity and happiness seemed to be Pacholke’s focus. One of the last retweets shared to her Twitter account was about remaining positive and looking toward a bright future. It read, “We are not positive because life is easy. We are positive because life can be hard. Give yourself (and others) grace. Speak life and encourage others. Look for the good today. Remember your WHY. Believe the best is yet to come.”

Kaitlynn Pacholke spoke out about her sister’s very private struggle. “Sometimes you just don’t know what people are going through, no matter how much you think you know someone. … My sister had access to every resource you could imagine. She was loved by everybody. She was so good at her job,” Kaitlynn told the Tampa Bay Times. (RELATED: Owner Of Legendary Studio 54 Club Mark Fleischman Dies By Assisted Suicide At 82)