Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Admits To Contemplating Suicide During Battle Against Cancer

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus admitted to contemplating suicide during his battle against cancer in an interview published Wednesday.

Hoppus said in an interview with People that suffered through a deep depression during his cancer treatment after being diagnosed with lymphoma in April 2021. “I was in our living room crying and telling my wife, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ ” Hoppus told the outlet. “She was like, ‘Well, what are you going to do, kill yourself?’ And that’s exactly what I was thinking. It was pretty dark.”

Mark Hoppus Reveals How He Overcame a Deep Depression During Chemo: ‘I Have a Second Shot at Life’ https://t.co/fr1YV6oH7Z — People (@people) August 17, 2022

Hoppus recalled that conversation with Skye as being “a total snap-out-of-it moment,” according to People.

“I was like, ‘What a shitty thing to say.’ But also, what a kind thing to say, like, ‘Snap out of it, you fucking baby. You have a beatable form of cancer. It’s going to suck to get there, but get there.’ I had to do the work,” Hoppus said. He admitted to harboring feelings of hopelessness and struggling through treatment.