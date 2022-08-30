Fart-In-A-Jar OnlyFans Model Claims NBA Player With Fart Fetish Paid $100K To Fly Her To Vegas

An OnlyFans model known for selling farts in a jar claims a “wealthy” NBA player paid $100,000 to fly her and a friend out to Vegas for a “night of farts and fun.”

Stephanie Matto posted a TikTok video to Instagram on Monday showing her and fellow “90 Day Fiancé” reality star Stephanie Davinson, holding several items, including the laxative Miralax, with the caption “when an NBA player pays us 100k to fly to Vegas for a night of farts and fun.”

Matto said an “extremely wealthy and fart fetishist NBA player bid 100k with me and @Stephanie_90day in VIP at the champagne room at the @hustlervegas club this weekend and turns out he had so much fun with us (and was such a fan of ours) we decided to party all weekend! Vegas definitely couldn’t handle the both of us so it’s back to Michigan and Connecticut for the both of us today.” (RELATED: Mormon Mom Claims Her OnlyFans Rakes In $37,000 Per Month)

Matto, who rose to fame on the reality TV show, claims she has made nearly $200,000 selling her farts in a jar, according to Rolling Stone. Matto reportedly sells some of the jars for upwards of $1,000. But the reality star turned fart-seller said “it’s not just the scent” that people really like.

“People really like the novelty of it,” she said, according to the outlet. “Some of them do have fart fetishes, and a lot of them asked me to make videos of myself farting in the jar before I send it out. But I think a lot of them just want the full experience.”