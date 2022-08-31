OnlyFans Model Pleads Not Guilty To Boyfriend’s Gruesome Murder

OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of second degree murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death with a kitchen knife April 3 in their Miami apartment.

Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor, was recently arrested in Hawaii where she was undergoing substance abuse treatment and extradited to Miami, according to Fox News.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Clenney’s defense attorney said, insisting she acted in self-defense, the Miami Herald reported.

The victim’s brother believes authorities took so long to arrest Clenney due to her white privilege, Fox News reported.

WATCH: Newly released video allegedly shows OnlyFans model #CourtneyClenney attacking her boyfriend #ChristianObumseli in an elevator on February 21. Clenney was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in the April fatal stabbing of Obumseli. pic.twitter.com/TFJ4uWV8WF — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) August 11, 2022

Clenney, who was once arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas, had a reportedly tumultuous relationship with Obumseli, according to the Miami Herald. In less than two years of dating, police were called to their home in Austin, Texas multiple times. They then moved to Miami where staff in their luxury apartment cited numerous domestic disturbances. A couple months before the alleged murder, Clenney was recorded in an elevator aggressively hitting and pushing Obumseli.

Friends and family of Obumseli don’t believe Clenney’s claim that she acted in self-defense. “We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” a friend of Obumseli said, according to Law&Crime Network. (RELATED: OnlyFans Model Courtey Clenney Charged With Murder Of Her Boyfriend)

The OnlyFans model, who has 2 million Instagram followers, was denied bond and remains in jail at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, according to Fox News.