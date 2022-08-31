5-Year-Old Finds Mother’s Lifeless, Bullet-Riddled Body On Floor After Gruesome Murder

A five-year-old girl found her mother’s lifeless body riddled with bullets in their home in Texas and had to call her grandmother for help, according to a report.

Thirty-six year-old Shereena Ann Webster was allegedly fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, Erik Mitchell Rivas, in her home on Aug. 15 while her five-year-old daughter was asleep in a separate room, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KVII. After allegedly shooting Webster, Rivas fled the scene, according to the report.

Webster’s daughter, Oaklyn, found her mother’s body around 5:00 a.m., and called her grandmother, Patricia Byington, according to KVII. Byington then called authorities. Authorities arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. and found Webster deceased as well as several shell casings.

Murdered Texas teacher Shereena Ann Webster body found by 5-year-old daughter https://t.co/5SViKvASEm pic.twitter.com/DHEDVkCmeB — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2022

Police managed to track down Rivas shortly later after viewing surveillance video from a neighbor’s home.

Authorities believe Rivas used his ladder to climb into her home and found footprints in her backyard, according to the report. (RELATED: Disabled Child Found In Upstate New York Apartment With 2 Dead Bodies Had Been There For Days)

The pair had been dating for years until Webster, a teacher, decided to end the relationship and was “speaking to other men,” the complaint reportedly said.

Webster was slated to meet a “romantic interest” in Colorado the day she was killed, her mother reportedly said.

Webster was remembered as “well known, respected, and loved by all who knew her,” in her obituary. Webster and her daughter loved to “take spontaneous trips together” and get manicures and pedicures.

“Oaklyn was Shereena’s world, her mini-me, her best friend and her little miracle,” her obituary read. “Shereena will forever live through Oaklyn and that’s a promise.”

A GoFundMe set up to support Webster’s family and provide for Oaklyn’s future has raised more than $26,000 of its $50,000 goal.