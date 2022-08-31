‘Terrible’: Trump Responds To FBI Photo Of Alleged Classified Docs

Former President Donald Trump blasted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over a photo of documents reportedly seized during the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago Tuesday.

“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday. “Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!” (RELATED: ‘Absolutely Release The Affidavit’: Ex-Prosecutor Hammers DOJ For Not Being Fully Transparent About Trump Raid)

The photos showed a number of documents, including one labeled “Secret SCI,” on the floor. The Justice Department included the photo in a lengthy legal filing Tuesday opposing the appointment of a special master.

FBI agents raided the Florida estate owned by Trump on Aug. 8 in relation to an investigation into documents allegedly removed from the White House after Trump left office in January 2021. Congressional Republicans vowed to investigate the raid, decrying it as an “abuse of power” by the Biden administration.

A poll by Trafalgar Group revealed that Americans are divided about whether the Justice Department was honest about the raid. Democrats have supported the FBI, but a majority of Republicans and a plurality of independents questioned the FBI’s honesty about the motive behind the raid.

President Joe Biden escalated his rhetoric against Trump supporters Thursday, claiming that the former president’s allies in the Republican Party embraced “semi-fascism.” Biden doubled down on the comments in a Tuesday speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

