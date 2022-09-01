DCNF Reporter Delivers Details On Ducey’s Arizona Border Wall

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter described how well Arizona’s effort to build a wall with shipping containers was working during a Wednesday NewsNation appearance.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the use of shipping containers to close gaps in the border wall constructed by former President Trump, according to the Washington Examiner. President Joe Biden cancelled construction of 350 miles of the border wall when he took office.

“I spoke with Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Limes, who told me that the shipping containers have reduced trafficking in the area by 100%,” DCNF investigative reporter Jennie Taer told “Rush Hour” host Nichole Berlie. “Now, he did tell me another area of the border in Yuma, which is on the Cocopah Indian Reservation, has been where migrants are amassing in similar numbers to before.” (RELATED: ‘Absolutely Astounding’: DCNF Reporter Describes How Record Numbers Of Illegal Migrants Are Being Rescued, Found Dead)

WATCH:

Republican Mayor Douglas Nicholls declared a state of emergency in December, after a 2,647% increase in encounters with migrants crossing the border. Border patrol agents encountered over 6,000 migrants in a five-day period.

Berlie asked Taer if the shipping containers were a safety risk after video showed some of the containers had toppled.

“These containers weigh thousands of pounds,” Taer said. “Now, they said these containers had fallen because of weather…according to officials and locals in the area because of the monsoon winds. However, Gov. Ducey’s team believes it was a human that pushed them down somehow.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

