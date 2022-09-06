‘Smash’ Actress Megan Hilty Loses 4 Family Members In Plane Crash

“Smash” actress Megan Hilty lost four family members in a tragic plane crash near Whidbey Island in Washington Sept. 4.

Hilty’s sister, brother-in-law, their son, and their unborn child all died when the floatplane they were traveling in crashed, according to TMZ. The tragedy unfolded in Puget Sound, which is roughly 30 miles northwest of Seattle, according to King 5 News. Nine adults and one child were aboard the plane. Only one body, that of a female, has so far been recovered. The other passengers are missing and presumed dead, according to King 5 News.

“Smash” actress Megan Hilty and her family have been left in an unimaginable situation after her sister and brother-in-law all died in a plane crash. https://t.co/7rkgG3T5Rv — TMZ (@TMZ) September 6, 2022

Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel and their child Remy, are three of the 9 passengers presumed dead in the crash. Lauren was pregnant, according to TMZ. The United States Coast Guard released the names of the 10 people that were aboard the plane Tuesday morning, including the name of the pilot, Jason Winters, according to King 5 News. “The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy,” Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Cmdr. Xochitl Castaneda said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has identified the aircraft that crashed as being a single-engine propeller plane called a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, which was operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes and owned by Northwest Seaplanes, according to King 5 News. (RELATED: Pilot’s Cigarette Caused Plane Crash That Killed 66 People, Report Finds)

Whidbey Island sunrise two days after a floatplane crashed into the water nearby with 10 people on board. The U.S. coast guard just released their names: https://t.co/LJd5FRnbfa pic.twitter.com/G0ayjTbopv — Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) September 6, 2022

Mickel’s family released a statement about the tragedy. “We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable,” the family said to King 5 News. “They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward.”

They went on to show appreciation for those who have assisted during this difficult time.

“We want to thank all the first responders, emergency service agencies of Whidbey Island, Island County, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), and the private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash,” the family added. “The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board.”

The statement concluded with a request for privacy for the family. Megan Hilty has not yet released a public statement.