Anchor Says She Suffered Stroke Symptoms During Live Local News Broadcast

Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin likely suffered a stroke Saturday live on air.

Doctors told Chin they believe she started to suffer a stroke while she was reporting for NBC affiliate KJRH in Tulsa, according to a Facebook post she published Sunday night.

Chin was reporting on the since-cancelled NASA launch, and was left unable to properly read the teleprompter in front of her, as seen in a video shared on Twitter.

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022

She became visibly confused and started to stumble over her words, repeating some, before apologizing to viewers and passing the shot over to the station’s meteorologist. Chin’s co-workers noted the emergency and immediately called 911, according to a statement shared on Chin’s Facebook account.

Chin also apologized in the Facebook post, noting that the episode came out of nowhere and that she was absolutely fine before starting the broadcast.

“However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast things started to happen. First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter,” she wrote. (RELATED: Local CBS Station Suspends Anchor Heather Kovar After She Slurs, Misspeaks Live On Air)

Once in the hospital, Chin underwent a series of tests to determine what caused the episode. Doctors believe she had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full episode, according to Chin.