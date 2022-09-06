McDonald’s Offering Cheese Danish For First Time Since The 1980s

McDonald’s is bringing back a sweet breakfast treat into their fall lineup for the first time in about four decades.

The fast food chain is offering the popular cheese danish once more for customers beginning Sept. 14, according to CNN. The dessert option has not been available at McDonald’s since it was briefly offered in the 1980s. (RELATED: McDonald’s Starts Offering Four New Menu Items After Fans Kept Combining The Food Themselves)

The cheese danish has a flaky outer pastry with sweet cream cheese in the center, topped with vanilla drizzle and streusel, according to an announcement released Tuesday by McDonald’s.

The throwback fan favorite will be available for a limited time this season, joining other breakfast items on the lineup such as the Blueberry Muffin, Apple Fritter and Cinnamon Roll, according to the release. The seasonal treat will be available all day for purchase on the McCafé Bakery menu, according to The Fast Food Post.

Incorporating exciting breakfast options has helped McDonald’s sales grow by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to CNN.

The bakery lineup at McCafé was introduced in November 2020 to increase day sales and compete with other chains for customers, according to the press release.