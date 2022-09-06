The FBI Seized Medical Documents From Mar-A-Lago

The FBI seized medical documents in its August raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon revealed Monday.

The revelation came in Cannon’s order that a Trump-requested “special master” be appointed to review documents taken in the raid, which also declared the government must temporarily stop using them for criminal investigative purposes. A Justice Department (DOJ) Privilege Review Team had already examined raided materials, finding that some might be protected by privilege.

“According to the Privilege Review Team’s Report, the seized materials include medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information,” Cannon stated. “The Government also has acknowledged that it seized some ‘[p]ersonal effects without evidentiary value’ and, by its own estimation, upwards of 500 pages of material potentially subject to attorney-client privilege.'”

Cannon had unsealed the most detailed list of raided materials on Friday. (RELATED: ‘Terrible’: Trump Responds To FBI Photo Of Alleged Classified Docs)

The list indicates the FBI took dozens of government documents marked “TOP SECRET,” “SECRET” or “CONFIDENTIAL,” as well as empty folders with “CLASSIFIED” banners. It shows over 11,000 of the raided documents lacked classification markings, according to NBC News.

Trump said Saturday the FBI conducted a “deep and ugly search” of his sixteen-year-old son Barron’s room and “rifled through” former First Lady Melania Trump’s closet during the raid.

Neither the FBI nor representatives for Donald Trump immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

