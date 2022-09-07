Biden Admin Throttles LNG Exports After Promising To Give Europe More Gas

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday that it will not exempt a top U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, Cheniere Energy, from a regulation that will severely reduce the company’s exports to an energy-starved Europe, according to The Washington Post; however, President Joe Biden previously promised that he would send more gas to Europe to address its energy crisis.

The EPA refused to accommodate the Texas-based energy exporter by waiving a rule that limits emissions of formaldehyde, a chemical that is produced by Cheniere’s gas-powered turbines located at its two Gulf Coast facilities, the Post reported. Biden vowed in March to send Europe 15 billion cubic meters of LNG to supply Europe with enough energy to resist Russian energy coercion, according to a White House press release. (RELATED: The IRS Isn’t The Only Agency Being Supersized By Democrats)

Biden’s Department of Energy also issued two long-term orders in March authorizing LNG exports from two Cheniere export projects to further global “energy security” and help U.S. allies, according to a press release.

Turbine operators were forced Monday to comply with the formaldehyde rule and halt operations to install new equipment that will curb formaldehyde emissions; the ruling will significantly diminish the firm’s LNG exports to Europe, a continent that is currently facing an energy crisis. The European Union (EU) announced Wednesday that it is pursuing measures to tax the profits of energy companies to help citizens pay for record-high electricity bills, according to The Guardian.

“Controlling emissions of formaldehyde is important to protect public health,” an EPA spokesman said, according to the Post. “Though EPA is denying Cheniere’s request for a special subcategory to comply with the turbines rule, the agency will continue to work with them and with other companies as needed to assure they meet Clean Air Act obligations.”

Cheniere previously warned that the pollution rule would hamper its ability to export natural gas to Europe due to the mandatory maintenance that its turbines would undergo.

Although the U.S. is importing record amounts of LNG to Europe, the continent’s natural gas and electricity prices are soaring as Russia continues to cut off gas deliveries, blaming Western sanctions. The EU placed economic and diplomatic sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, according to the EU Council.

The EPA’s formaldehyde rule covers stationary combustion turbines located at major sources of hazardous air pollutants and was reinstated in late February, according to an EPA press release. Exposure to formaldehyde can irritate the eyes, throat, nose and skin; moreover, high levels of exposure may lead to cancer, according to the EPA.

The White House, EPA and Cheniere did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.