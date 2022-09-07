Majority Of Americans Say Inflation Is Making Their Life Worse: POLL

Most Americans say inflation has caused them moderate or severe hardship, a steady increase since November, according to a new Gallup poll.

Roughly 56% of Americans say rising prices have caused them to struggle financially, a steady increase from 49% in January and 45% in November, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday. Out of those surveyed, 44% described their hardship as moderate while 12% called their situation severe, which Gallup defines as a hardship that “affects your ability to maintain your current standard of living.”

Most respondents, 74%, who defined their situation as severe make less than $48,000 for their annual household income, a slight increase of 4% since November. Out of other respondents, 12% of middle income and 4% of upper-income respondents reported their hardships as severe.

However, more middle and upper-income Americans are struggling more than they were in November, according to the poll. (‘We Need To Fill These Jobs’: Biden’s Labor Secretary Sounds The Alarm On Worker Shortages)

Out of upper-income Americans who earn $90,000 or above, 40% said they are struggling from inflation, while only 28% said they were struggling in November’s poll.

The survey also found Republicans are more likely to blame their financial woes on inflation than Democrats, with 67% over 44% stating rising prices are hurting their families. Out of independents surveyed, 56% blamed inflation.

4/5 of Americans said inflation impacted their summer vacation plans. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has spent 230+ days on vacation. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) September 7, 2022

When asked how they are responding to the effects of inflation, 24% of respondents who claimed they are facing financial hardships said they are buying less and 17% said they are either traveling less or canceling vacations, while the same percentage suggested they are driving less to save money on gas.

Some respondents, 7%, said they had to either work more hours, find a second job or a new job, while 3% said they are delaying medical procedures or appointments.

Gallup surveyed 1,570 adults aged 18 and older between Aug. 1 and Aug. 22. The margin of error was plus or minus 3%.

