Celebrities And Dignitaries Pay Tribute To The Queen

Sept. 8, 2022, will forever mark a day that represents a profound loss for the United Kingdom and all of the world.

News of the Queen’s death flooded social media and instantly ignited an outpouring of love and an abundance of tributes for an iconic figure that was as adored as she was respected, by millions of people around the world. Celebrities and dignitaries quickly reacted to the devastating news of the Queen’s passing by sharing memories, sending warm messages, and sharing their condolences with those who like them, stood reeling at this devastating loss. History is forever changed, and a life of service and dedication will forever be remembered.

Leading the way to what will surely be a lengthy state of mourning, were politicians that were touched by their encounters with the Queen.

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

“Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time,” Barack Obama said, as he expressed his feelings after hearing about the passing of the Queen.

“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen, to the people of the United Kingdom” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre posted to Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also gave condolences to the Queen’s family and the UK https://t.co/VbXHiyCvHw pic.twitter.com/RWAwkGos4D — Reuters (@Reuters) September 8, 2022

The White House released a lengthy statement about the deep respect felt toward the Queen.

A statement from the White House on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/rECsZy5781 — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) September 8, 2022

The world stopped to absorb this profound loss, and like many moments in history, people across the globe will always remember where they were on this day, as the tragic news of the Queen’s passing began to spread. (RELATED: Royal Family Shares Sweet Photo Of Queen Elizabeth II And Prince Philip Surrounded By 7 Of Their Great-Grandchildren)

Elton John’s emotional tribute to the Queen was a touching message from a living icon, and reflected the deep admiration he felt toward the Queen.

The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔 https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) September 8, 2022

Paris Hilton paid her respects to the Queen in her own special way, calling her majesty the “original girl boss” in an affectionately penned Tweet.

“She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history,” Justin Trudeau posted to social media.

‘It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,’ said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling her ‘a constant presence in our lives’ https://t.co/VbXHiyBXRY pic.twitter.com/6BC5QBzVbz — Reuters (@Reuters) September 8, 2022

A member of music royalty also felt driven to contribute to the outpouring of love for the Queen. Janet Jackson paid her respects with a tweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

The Queen truly touched the lives of people of all ages, cultures, and walks of life. Even Paddington Bear was affected by the loss of such an honored legend.

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

In a truly symbolic representation of the Queen’s life, a double rainbow appeared over the horizon at Buckingham Palace on the day that she departed.

A rainbow has appeared opposite Buckingham Palace over crowds hoping for better news on the Queen’s health @itvnews pic.twitter.com/UsE0CM0siP — Romilly Weeks (@romillyweeks) September 8, 2022

The tributes and warm messages continue to flood social media in honor of the Queen on a day that truly marks the end of an era.