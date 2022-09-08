EXCLUSIVE: ‘Demand Immediate Change’ — Rep. Chip Roy To Release Policy Pledge Putting America First

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy will release a three-step plan to help put America First and outlines what he believes needs to be fixed in the U.S. if Republicans take back control of the House in November.

The plan, first obtained by the Daily Caller, comes after Roy met with thousands of his constituents throughout the August recess. Roy says voters in his district are begging for Republicans to fight for them, and that he believes his plan will cause an immediate change in Washington, D.C.

The first step of Roy’s plan is to freeze spending. Under his first step, Roy says Republicans should not agree to spend one more dollar to advance the Democrats’ agenda. Roy said if Republicans take back the House in November, the next Congress must start with frozen spending levels.

The second step of Roy’s plan aims to restore a government that works for Americans by withholding funding until citizens are fully protected from cartels, fentanyl and crime, and forcing the Department of Human Services (DHS) to secure the border. Roy’s plan also aims to curbs the power of the IRS, FBI, NIH, CDC and FDA, and calls for an end to all vaccine mandates and the elimination of “Emergency” powers.

Roy’s final step is that Republicans should pass an agenda to stand up for America. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Only Two Sexes’ — Rep. Chip Roy To Introduce Legislation That Would Make Passports Have 2 Gender Options)

The Texas Republican thinks in order to stand up for America, Congress must combat inflation with “responsible, balanced spending,” and says he wants to stop blank checks from going to the bureaucrats killing small businesses through regulation. Roy also said he aims to restore America’s energy independence in order to lower gas prices and the cost of electricity.

Roy also wants to kill President Joe Biden’s student loan bailout and much more.

READ THE FULL PLAN HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“I’ve been meeting with thousands of constituents over August all begging for the GOP to fight for them; and after outlining my three-step plan to ‘Stand Up for America,’ they asked if they could have a copy. This is it, and the most important piece of which is to use the power of the purse to demand immediate change,” Roy told the Caller before releasing his plan. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy Demands Answers From FDA Over Push To Approve COVID Vaccine For Infants, Toddlers)

Roy’s office sent the plan to McCarthy’s office Thursday morning.