‘Reduce Any Barriers’: Corporate America Is Finally Ditching Vaccine Mandates

Large companies are increasingly lifting their COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees, Axios reported. After COVID-19-related lockdowns caused the worst global economic downturn since the Great Depression and July’s GDP report revealed Americans are currently facing a recession again, employers are desperate to get people back in the office.

“With many tools including vaccination, improved treatments and testing now available, there is significantly less risk of severe illness,” Goldman Sachs told their employees in a memo obtained by Axios.

Goldman Sachs says they’re done with Covid, in spite of @NYCMayor Eric Adam’s and @NYCHealthCommr Ashwin Vasan’s outdated and unscientific employer Covid vaccine mandate. The city looks foolish in keeping this nonsensical policy. https://t.co/ynFc410XXU — Covid Policy Wire (@CovidPolicyWire) September 2, 2022

It’s been nearly eight months since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s federal mandate that all large companies force their employees to either get vaccinated against COVID or be tested regularly in order to keep their jobs.

“Employers are trying to reduce any barriers to entry for new hires,” Erin Grau, founder of Charter told Axios. She communicated with executives who are dropping their mandates, claiming employers believe they are “expensive and time-consuming.”

“[Companies] decided that the rationale for [mandates] had become weak enough that they don’t want to continue,” Jeff Levin-Scherz, population health leader at Willis Towers Watson added in an interview with Axios.

However, only a few companies are publicly stating their plans to drop the mandate. Cisco stopped requiring vaccination in June for “office entry, travel, event attendance, or visiting customers, partners, and other third parties,” according to its website. JPMorgan Chase announced in March that it would start hiring unvaccinated workers again.

Some companies, including Google, Edelman, Boeing and Meta are still requiring all employees who enter their offices must be vaccinated, Axios reported. (RELATED: Google To Fire All Unvaccinated Employees)

The White House did not mention vaccine mandates in their statement released Thursday, calling on businesses to take certain actions to protect employees and customers from COVID-19 this fall.

JP Morgan and Meta did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

