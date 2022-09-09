‘Waive Away Their Gun Rights:’ DCNF Reporter Discusses FBI’s Pressure Campaign On Gun Owners

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter described the FBI’s pressure campaign on gun owners to have them waive their Second Amendment rights during a Thursday appearance on One America News Network (OANN).

“The FBI had people – they asked them to sign forms waiving away their gun rights, waiving away their right to own, possess and use firearms,” DCNF investigative reporter Gabe Kaminsky told OANN “Tipping Point” host Kara McKinney. “And so this form was external to the Office of Management and Budget. In fact, there was no control number on it.”

“We [The Daily Caller News Foundation] – spoke to legal experts and Second Amendment experts who expressed significant alarm at the idea that the FBI can have this internal form that they’re using to have Americans waive away their gun rights,” Kaminsky continued. (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Details FBI Pressuring Americans To Sign Away Gun Rights)

Gun Owners of America obtained documents showing that at least 15 Americans had signed the forms through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and provided the documents to the DCNF.

“Legal experts, they took a lot of issue with the idea of how this goes with the Gun Control Act of 1968, which lays out that process of adjudication,” Kaminsky said.

McKinney asked if there was a pattern to who signed the forms.

“In terms of the people who signed them, the trend that we really found going through these forms is that these are people who made threats online, social media, in person, potentially did things like vandalism in one case where someone broke an apartment window and later the FBI opened an investigation,” Kaminsky said.

“Now, this is not to say the people who in these forms are perfectly sane people,” Kaminsky said. “In fact, the records we have indicate that these people are troubled. They have issues according to those forms. Does that mean there’s a legal system in place for them to just – it doesn’t necessarily mean they should lose their gun rights.”

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky slammed the FBI over the documents during a Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News.

“There is a certain irony to saying to someone you have to be mentally competent to sign this statement that says you’re not mentally competent to have a gun,” Paul said.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

