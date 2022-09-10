Las Vegas Raiders Give Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller Three Year, Eight-Figure Contract Extension

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a contract extension with star tight end Darren Waller on Saturday.

According to CBS Sports, the extension is for three years and is worth $51 million. The deal adds to the two years that Waller had left remaining on his contract and will keep him with the Silver and Black until 2026.

On the team website, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels praised his versatile tight-end saying, “Darren Waller is an exemplary teammate in every way, and we’re excited to see him continue to grow as a leader on this team.” He added, “Darren brings a tremendous commitment and work ethic to the building every day and we couldn’t be more thrilled that he will be a part of the Raiders Family for years to come.”

Over the last few years, Waller has taken his game to another level. In 2019 and 2020, Waller led Las Vegas in caught balls and in receiving yards. Last season, Waller missed time with injuries to his lower extremities and because of a positive COVID-19 test. He was present for the Raiders playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals back in January, where he caught seven passes for 76 yards during the 26-19 loss.

For the Raiders to win their first AFC West division title since the 2002 season, they’ll have to overcome squads with tremendous talent. Twice per year, Vegas will play against the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers with Khalil Mack and Justin Herbert, the Denver Broncos with Melvin Gordon and Russell Wilson, and against Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs .(RELATED: Dabo Swinney Agrees On A New 10-Year Contract With Clemson)

If Waller can perform like he typically does in 2022, the Raiders will have a great chance at making it back to the postseason. The nucleus of Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Darren Waller appears to be an offense that is capable of carving up any defense they play against.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders perform fresh off a season where they were bounced from the postseason in the first round.