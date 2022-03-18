The Packers Trade Davante Adams To The Raiders

The Green Bay Packers have sent Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers traded the superstar receiver to the Raiders in return for a first round pick and possibly other compensation.

Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster. Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Adam Schefter reported that the Packers are getting “two prime 2022 picks.”

Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

As a part of the trade, Adams received a new five-year deal worth up to $141.25 million over the next five years.

Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

This is a gigantic trade, and that’s putting it lightly. The Packers didn’t want to hand the bag to Adams and he’s now out of Green Bay.

The Raiders scooped him up, handed him a monster contract and Derek Carr now has one of the best offensive weapons in the league on the field with him.

If you’re a fan of the Raiders, you have to be incredibly happy right now. The Raiders have needed another playmaker, and they just got one!

If you’re a Packers fan, I’m sure it’s a lot harder to smile right now, but that’s life in the NFL!

Davante Adams’ contract is worth $141.25M over five years, per @RapSheet Wow. pic.twitter.com/9GQcDRjGmM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2022

It should be a ton of fun to see what Adams does with the Raiders. I have no doubt he’ll put up some big stats.