The Packers Trade Davante Adams To The Raiders

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Green Bay Packers have sent Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers traded the superstar receiver to the Raiders in return for a first round pick and possibly other compensation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Adam Schefter reported that the Packers are getting “two prime 2022 picks.”

As a part of the trade, Adams received a new five-year deal worth up to $141.25 million over the next five years.

This is a gigantic trade, and that’s putting it lightly. The Packers didn’t want to hand the bag to Adams and he’s now out of Green Bay.

The Raiders scooped him up, handed him a monster contract and Derek Carr now has one of the best offensive weapons in the league on the field with him.

If you’re a fan of the Raiders, you have to be incredibly happy right now. The Raiders have needed another playmaker, and they just got one!

If you’re a Packers fan, I’m sure it’s a lot harder to smile right now, but that’s life in the NFL!

It should be a ton of fun to see what Adams does with the Raiders. I have no doubt he’ll put up some big stats.