MURDOCK: Democrats Are Suffering From A New Phenomenon — Strategic Amnesia

Strategic amnesia is a new syndrome that lets Democrats forget their guilt of the same behavior for which they demonize Republicans — especially when the GOP is innocent as charged. This is psychological projection plus time.

Strategic-Amnesiac-in-Chief Joe Biden embodied this neurosis during the Snarl Heard ‘Round the World — his recent corrosive, divisive speech from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

Biden vilified “MAGA Republicans” — former President Donald J. Trump’s 74 million voters. (RELATED: SHEFFIELD: A Big Whopper Is Coming To The Fast Food Industry In California)

“They refuse to accept the results of a free election,” Biden shouted. “They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.”

Biden shook his fists at the MAGA GOP and added, “they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights.”

Just as it has addled his fellow Leftists, Biden’s strategic amnesia befogged his memories of how Democrats handled Trump’s triumph over Hillary Clinton.

To recollect the anger, chaos, lies, and violence that Democrats unleashed after Nov. 8, 2016, Joe Biden and his Kameraden should consult “Rigged.” Mollie Hemingway’s first-rate chronicle of the 2020 election recaps what happened when Clinton blew an election that she supposedly had locked up.

The Democrat Non-Acceptance Caucus denounced Trump as a faux president.

“I know he’s an illegitimate president,” Hillary declared.

Former President Jimmy Carter told NPR: “Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016.”

“The Russians participated in helping this man get elected,” said the late Congressman John Lewis (D – Georgia).

Thus, Lewis boycotted Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, as did at least 66 other House Democrats. They collectively spat on the peaceful transfer of power, a hallowed tradition of U.S. democracy.

Next, the Democrat chaos campaign targeted the Electoral College. Martin Sheen, Noah Wyle and other actors starred in ads for Americans Take Action. They urged Republican Electoral College members to ignore their voters’ will and, instead, dump Trump.

Sharon Geise, Robert Graham, Ash Khare, and Rex Teter were among Trump’s electors whom Hillary’s supporters bombarded with thousands of abusive phone calls, e-mails and even death threats. Michigan elector Michael Banerian told CNN: “I’ve had people talk about putting a bullet in the back of my mouth.”

During January 2017’s election-certification ceremony, seven House Democrats challenged Trump’s electors from 10 states, including Alabama and Wyoming, which he carried by 28.3% and 47.6%, respectively. The Constitution and the Electoral Count Act of 1887 enabled these Democrats to object, just as these documents empowered Republicans to oppose pro-Biden electors on January 6, 2021.

After Hillary lost, her supporters clogged streets from coast to coast. Some bawled. More carried placards that read, “We don’t accept the president-elect.”

Others weren’t saying, “Give peace a chance.”

“In Oakland, rioters set trash cans, cars, and a building on fire,” Mollie Hemingway recalled. “They smashed store windows, hurt police, and blocked a freeway.”

That Nov, 9, a Chicago mob attacked David Wilcox, yelled “You voted Trump!” at him, carjacked his Pontiac Bonneville, and then dragged him along its side.

Three days later, while riding a Bronx subway train, MAGA-hat-wearing Corey Cataldo endured an attacker’s attempted strangulation for being “another white Trump supporter.”

Others soon learned that MAGA hats attract fists.

Terry Pierce, Bryton Turner, Gunnar Johnson, Jonathan Sparks, Hunter Richard, Eugenior Joseph and Jahangir Turan are among the MAGA-hat wearing Trump lovers whom Trump haters eventually attacked – often drawing blood.

Radical film director Michael Moore instructed Leftists to “disrupt the Inauguration.”

Message received.

“On Inauguration Day, more riots erupted in Washington, D.C.,” Hemingway wrote. “Hundreds were arrested as black-clad rioters set cars on fire, threw bricks, and injured police.”

While Team Biden’s strategic amnesia obscures these facts, the Right should use them to expose their Leftist sins. The GOP then must remind Americans why the Democrats’ mounting disasters (Biden’s recession, high inflation, rising crime, “border” bedlam, “sustainable” blackouts, racial fetishism, sexed-up classrooms…) merit their extinction come November.

Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor Deroy Murdock is a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Aaron Cichon contributed research to this opinion piece.

