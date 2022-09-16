Editor Daily Rundown: Biden Officials Weigh ‘Litigation Options’ After Martha’s Vineyard Mayhem

EMBARRASSED BY MARTHA’S VINEYARD MAYHEM, BIDEN OFFICIALS CONSIDER — WHAT ELSE — THE GARLAND OPTION… AXIOS: Scoop: Biden officials to discuss “litigation options” over migrant buses

Cabinet heads and White House officials will meet Friday morning to discuss a range of pressing immigration issues — including “litigation options” to respond to GOP governors transporting unauthorized immigrants from the border to other parts of the country, according to planning documents viewed by Axios. […]

News that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chartered two planes to fly roughly 50 migrants — mostly Venezuelan — to Martha’s Vineyard has triggered a wave of backlash from Democrats and immigration advocates, with many condemning the move as political and inhumane. […]

While details of what might be proposed in the meeting — which was scheduled before the DeSantis move — are unclear, it is expected to bring together high-level officials at the White House and the departments of Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense, including secretaries.

OBAMA ADMIN SCRAMBLE COMES AFTER GAVIN NEWSOM BEGS DOJ TO PUNISH GOP GOVS… FOX: Gavin Newsom asks DOJ to consider ‘kidnapping’ charges after GOP governors ship migrants out of state

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Department of Justice to look into whether sending migrants to other parts of the country constituted kidnapping or other federal crimes.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom asked whether actions by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending illegal immigrants from their respective states to destinations such as New York City, Washington, D.C. Chicago, and Martha’s Vineyard were illegal.

“Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization,” Newsom wrote. “I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws.”

MELTDOWN IN MARTHA’S… AIDAN KEARNEY, JOURNALIST: I’m in a couple Martha’s Vineyard Facebook groups and they’re all turning on each other. Calling out their friends for not letting migrants in their summer homes (THREAD)

‘THERE ARE ALSO OTHERS WHO BLAME THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, SAYING IT’S THEIR FAULT. THEY DON’T WANT THE MIGRANTS HERE, BUT THEY DON’T WANT TO SPEAK ON CAMERA, EITHER, BECAUSE THEY DON’T WANT TO BE DEPICTED AS INHUMANE.’ … JORGE BONILLA, MRC: Swerve ending to tonight’s @TelemundoNews report from Martha’s Vineyard. Props to @CristiLondono for unblinkingly reporting that not all residents are thrilled at this migrant dropoff. (VIDEO)



LEFTY BLOGGER ADMITS ILLEGALS ‘TRAVEL[ED] IN STYLE’ TO MARTHA’S VINEYARD… JOSH MARSHALL: According to SA-Express News, the flights were chartered from Ultimate Jet Charters, based in North Canton, Ohio. The migrants were definitely treated like crap but they seemed to travel in style on the flights themselves, at least acc to this site (LINK)

NYC SENDING ILLEGALS TO FLORIDA… FOX 5 NEW YORK: NYC helping migrants who were bused from Texas relocate to other states (VIDEO)

New York City officials claim that many of the migrants who are being bused from Texas did not want to go to New York so they are helping them get to other states.

The New York City Commissioner of Immigration Affairs appeared on the FOX 5 NY morning show “Good Day New York” on Wednesday.

Commissioner Manuel Castro […] says, “Many want to go to places like Florida where the largest community of Venezuelans live.”

He says they have family and community ties in Florida.

“We’re helping them get to their actual final destination,” Castro says. “We’re doing our best.”

ILLEGAL ENTRIES JUST KEEP GROWING… THE AVERAGE ‘ENCOUNTER’ NUMBER IS JUMPING QUICKLY TO RECORD HIGHS… NOW 8,500 PER DAY… AXIOS:

Border officials are now encountering an average of 8,500 migrants and asylum-seekers a day — a strikingly high number, according to government data provided to Axios. […]

“This should not be about political stunts. It should be about how the whole of government gets the 8,500 encounters a day down,” another administration official told Axios, expressing frustration about the focus on DeSantis’ actions.

JUST YESTERDAY, GOV’T OFFICIALS CLAIMED 8,000 PER DAY… JOE SIMONSON: Highest Number in US History: Border Patrol Logs 8,000 Migrants Entering US Each Day

Immigration authorities are reporting the highest-ever daily number of migrants entering the United States along the southwest border, according to internal Department of Homeland Security communications reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

Border Patrol officers are logging roughly 8,000 migrant encounters a day, the highest daily number in U.S. history, the communications show. Such a massive surge in migrants has left agencies such as Customs and Border Protection scrambling to implement new processing systems.

CENSUS BUREAU ESTIMATE: HISPANICS OUTNUMBER WHITES IN TEXAS… TEXAS TRIB: Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows

A closely watched estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday indicates that Texas may have passed a long-awaited milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state’s population than white residents.

The new population figures, derived from the bureau’s American Community Survey, showed Hispanic Texans made up 40.2% of the state’s population in 2021 while non-Hispanic white Texans made up 39.4%. The estimates — based on comprehensive data collected over the 2021 calendar year — are not considered official.

The bureau’s official population estimates as of July 2021 showed the Hispanic and non-Hispanic white populations virtually even in size. But in designating Hispanics as the state’s largest population group, the new estimates are the first to reflect the foreseeable culmination of decades of demographic shifts steadily transforming the state.

WSJ: SHIFT BY LATINO VOTERS ‘COULD UNDERMINE DEMOCRATS’ BELIEF’ THAT RACE IS THEIR TICKET TO ‘DOMINANCE’… WSJ: Latino Voters, Once Solidly Democratic, Split Along Economic Lines

Mrs. Oronoz, a 44-year-old immigrant from Mexico, runs a taco business with her husband and backed President Joe Biden in 2020 when she cast her first vote as a U.S. citizen. She said she has become disenchanted with Democrats over the state of inflation and school quality, as well as the party’s failure to approve a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Instead she is putting her support behind GOP candidates in this fall’s election, including the Republican trying to defeat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the only Latina ever elected to the Senate. […]

In 2020, Latino voters who backed one of the two major candidates gave Mr. Biden 63% of their vote, according to a detailed analysis by Catalist, a Democratic voter-data firm. That was 8 percentage points lower than Mr. Biden’s party had won four years earlier.

The movement away from Mr. Biden’s party was even larger—some 11 points—among Latinos who are working class, commonly defined as those without a four-year college degree.

Voters and analysts say the economic boom during much of Mr. Trump’s presidency, as well as today’s high inflation under Mr. Biden, have continued to lead to a more favorable view of the Republican Party and helped change the perception in many families that it’s socially unacceptable to consider backing GOP candidates. […]

If the vote shift proves durable, it could undermine Democrats’ belief that the nation’s growing racial and ethnic diversity, along with the party’s gains among white voters with college degrees, would propel it to dominance in national politics. For Republicans, big gains among Latino voters could help them accomplish a goal that many in the party came to embrace during Mr. Trump’s presidency: becoming a multiracial party of the nation’s working class.

DEM VOTERS MOTIVATED BY BABY DEATH, TRUMP… NYT: Democrats Buoyed by Abortion and Trump, Times/Siena Poll Finds

[…] Democrats are also benefiting from factors over which they had little control: the public outcry in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of federal abortion rights and the return of former President Donald J. Trump to an attention-commanding presence on the national stage. […]

Yet the fundamentals of the race — high inflation, an uncertain economy and an unpopular president — remain challenging for Democrats. The national mood, while brighter than earlier in the summer, remains gloomy. Republicans still score higher on some social issues, including illegal immigration. And the president’s approval rating is still just 42 percent — as weak as or weaker than the ratings of every president whose party went on to lose control of Congress in midterm elections, going back to 1978.

For now, the fury over abortion and the renewed spotlight on Mr. Trump have helped mask deep Democratic vulnerabilities that might ultimately make Republicans favored to retake Congress — if Republicans could refocus the electorate on the economy and inflation.

NYT COLUMNIST LAMENTS THAT ‘THE ESTABLISHMENT’ HAS ONLY MADE TRUMP MORE PROMINENT, POWERFUL… DAVID BROOKS: Why Is There Still No Strategy to Defeat Donald Trump?

Those of us in this establishment correctly identified Trump as a grave threat to American democracy. The task before us was clear. We were never going to shake the hard-core MAGA folks. The job was to peel away independents and those Republicans offended by and exhausted by his antics. […]

It has probably pulled some college-educated Republicans into the Democratic ranks and pushed some working-class voters over to the Republican side.

The barrage has probably solidified Trump’s hold on his party. Republicans see themselves at war with the progressive coastal elites. If those elites are dumping on Trump, he must be their guy. […]

[T]he straightforward conclusion would be that most of what we are doing is not working. The next conclusion might be that there’s a lot of self-indulgence here. We’re doing things that help those of us in the anti-Trump world bond with one another and that help people in the Trump world bond with one another. We’re locking in the political structures that benefit Trump.

WHITE HOUSE PUTS TIRED BIDEN ON ’60 MINUTES’ FOR RAIL SYSTEM VICTORY LAP… 60 MINUTES: “If, in fact, they’d gone on a strike… We would’ve seen a real economic crisis.” President Joe Biden tells 60 Minutes what went into the deal that stopped a nationwide railroad strike. See the full interview, Sunday. (VIDEO)

GEOFF INGERSOLL: “A real economic crisis” as opposed to the fake one utterly annihilating working class families rn.

JUDGE APPOINTS ‘SPECIAL MASTER’ IN DOJ-TRUMP PAPERWORK SPAT… FOX: New York Judge Raymond Dearie appointed as special master in Trump Mar-a-Lago case

A former veteran chief federal judge from Brooklyn, New York has been appointed as the special master to review documents seized at former President Trump’s Florida estate in Mar-a-Lago.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon appointed Raymond Dearie after Trump requested an independent review of thousands of documents marked classified that were recovered by law enforcement.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, also refused a Justice Department request to lift her temporary prohibition on the department’s use of the roughly 100 classified records that were taken during the Aug. 8 search.

The Justice Department is expected to contest the judge’s order to a federal appeals court. It had given Cannon until Thursday to put on hold her order barring the continued review of classified records, and said it would ask the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene if she did not do so then.

THREAD FROM POLITICO’S KYLE CHENEY: On DOJ’s claims about the classified docs: “The Court does not find it appropriate to accept the Government’s conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion.” (THREAD)

[…] CANNON order on the special master suggests Dearie will make recommendations to her about any assertions of executive privilege by Trump. […]

CANNON is also urging Dearie to complete his review by Nov. 30 — more than a month longer than DOJ urged. But, in one consession to DOJ, she says Trump has to pay the full cost of the special master.

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO CORRUPT NORTHERN VIRGINIA SCHOOL DISTRICT… NEIL AUGENSTEIN, WTOP: FIRST @WTOP: The special grand jury empaneled by Atty Gen @JasonMiyaresVA to investigate Loudoun Co Public Schools has been granted permission to extend its probe past its usual 6 months. Oct. 7 marks 6 months since the special grand jury began. WTOP has learned Judge Jim Plowman has informed @JasonMiyaresVA’s office that the grand jury can continue. So far, there have been no indictments.

The investigation started with looking at how @LCPSOfficial handled two sex assaults by the same teen against two girls in two schools. WTOP has learned that a subpoena has been issued for one prosecutor in the Loudoun Co Commonwealth’s Atty’s office. Upon learning that Plowman granted permission to extend the special grand jury, I asked @JasonMiyaresVA’s spks whether the office expects to hand up any indictments, and if so, when? @VLaCivita had no comment. The alternative is the special grand jury can be extended, with no indictments, and panel would just issue a report, with observations of what it learned.

WHEN LIFE HANDS YOU LEMONS… TOM ELLIOTT: CNN’s @DonLemon on being demoted from primetime to the AM: “I was not demoted” (VIDEO)