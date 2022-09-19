Senate Republicans Demand Special Protections For US Attorney Investigating Hunter Biden

More than 30 Senate Republicans have called for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to grant special counsel protections and authorities to U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss during his ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, according to a Friday letter.

The letter claims that Hunter Biden has a growing amount of evidence against him relating to federal crimes, including, but not limited to, tax fraud, money laundering and foreign-lobbying violations. Under Department of Justice regulations and federal law, Garland does have the power to provide Weiss with special counsel authority and protection should he choose to do so. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Hasn’t Been Charged For Same Crimes Others Are Facing Up To 10 Years For)

The letter requested special counsel designation for Weiss so he may “investigate an appropriate scope of potentially criminal conduct, avoid the appearance of impropriety, and provide additional assurances to the American people that the Hunter Biden investigation is free from political influence.”

In addition to the request for special counsel, the letter questioned the Justice Department’s current handling of the investigation. Whistleblowers have come forward describing a “widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information” about Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden should be arrested and Joe Biden impeached. https://t.co/PeIU8cBIwY — Cory Mills 🍊🐊 (@CoryMillsFL) July 16, 2022

Garland effectively restricted any communication between DOJ and FBI employees with senators, representatives, congressional committees or congressional staff without approval from the Office of Legal Affairs in an August memorandum, the letter said. “Such a restriction is contrary to law and undermines the constitutional responsibility of Members of Congress to provide congressional oversight of the Executive Branch.”

Granting Weiss special counsel, should Garland approve the request, will be an important step in “restoring faith in our governmental institutions,” the letter said. The list of more than 30 senators included Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on the Senate Republicans’ letter and referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a DOJ interview from April.

Sen. Lindsey Graham did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.