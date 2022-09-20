‘One Of The Leading Conspiracy Theorists’: Vince Coglianese Calls Out Stacey Abrams Over 2018 Election Denial

Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese called out Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams of Georgia over her claims about the 2018 election during a Tuesday evening Fox News appearance, saying it was costing her in her bid for governor.

“She comes across as one of the leading conspiracy theorists active in American politics right now,” Coglianese told “Special Report” host Bret Baier. “In fact, what I found interesting about the Fox News power rankings in terms of Democrats’ strengths is two issues, abortion and voting rights. Abortion: obviously a contentious and real issue. Voting rights, this is contrivance that the left has come up with.” (RELATED: ‘You Didn’t Traditionally Concede’: Sunny Hostin Lauds Stacey Abrams For Denying 2018 Election)

Coglianese’s comments came after a series of videos showing Abrams claiming voter suppression took place in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. Abrams refused to concede the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election against then-Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

“It just is something opposite of what we know,” Baier said following the videos, noting that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia leads Abrams in polls. One poll conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution released Tuesday shows Abrams trailing Kemp by eight points, with Kemp getting 50.2% support, enough to avoid a runoff election.

WATCH:

“It is a conspiracy theory that has dominated their conversation on the left. and the reason that’s the case and can I say that with certainty, is look at places like Georgia and Texas, which established these voter integrity laws,” Coglianese continued. “Their turnout’s never been higher, no one has had a lack of access to the ballot, and in fact, if they did Democrats would be trotting them out as stories of people denied access in places like Georgia. And, again, just not the case and it’s interesting that that is energizing democratic voters because of people like Stacey Abrams.”

“Stacey Abrams has run a very poor campaign more focused on the base. Her whole theory of the case is get out the base and that’s enough to win an election in Georgia. But, in the swing states, and these states where independents are going to make up the difference, that is a message that’s falling on deaf ears,” Axios reporter Josh Kraushaar said.

Abrams did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

