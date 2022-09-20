Little Squirrel Terrifies Man On A Work Call, His Panicked Reaction Is Caught On Video

A squirrel scared the hell out of a man and his sheer terror and high-pitched shrieking are a hysterical combo captured in a TikTok video.

The video showed a man sitting in front of his computer, focused on a call for work, when he suddenly becomes alert by the sound of a four-legged intruder to the side of his home office.

The man started off strong. He grabbed a baseball bat in an attempt to tackle his unwelcome visitor. This could have proven to be a successful mission, if he just wasn’t so terrified of the squirrel.

His state of panic was hilariously funny, and the situation escalated quickly.

The squirrel made its way across the room, and the closer it got to the man, the louder he began to shriek. He seemed truly terrified as he swung at the air with the baseball bat and screeched in fear at the top of his lungs. None of his attempts with the bat were successful. In the case of man vs. squirrel, this guy didn’t land a single hit.

The squirrel continued to leap from one side of the room to the other, likely terrified for its life, thanks to the man’s high-pitched sounds that seemed non-human. The man yelled “go away, go away” and was visibly shaken as he fought for his life against the tiny little squirrel.

At one point the animal made contact with the back of his desk – an area that provided limited visibility for the terrified man. Then it moved closer to the front of the desk and circled very close to his feet.(RELATED: ‘Squirrel Man’ Busted By Cops Again After Trying To Create ‘Nest’ In Tree)

That was more than the fellow could take. He continued screaming in sheer panic as he climbed on top of the desk and screamed “go away” repeatedly, with a sprinkle of “oh my God” and a whole lot of high pitched yelling that made it sound like he was being brutally attacked.

It doesn’t seem like the squirrel made contact with the man at all. This guy’s phone call definitely went downhill quickly. Based on the video footage and the relentless screaming, it’s unlikely that any of his colleagues will be able to look at him without laughing ever again.