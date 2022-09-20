‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off Adds Robert Patrick As Cast Member

The hugely anticipated “Yellowstone” spin-off prequel “1923” added a huge name to the cast of the first season.

“Sons of Anarchy,” “Walking Dead,” and “Terminator” actor Robert Patrick will be joining Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on the next installment of the Taylor Sheridan universe, according to Deadline. Patrick is expected to portray the character of Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family, as Prohibition and the Great Depression run rife in Montana, the outlet noted.

Patrick is a familiar face to almost anyone with a television set, with more than 160 acting credits to his name to-date, according to his IMDB. The site suggests we’ll be introduced to his character in the first episode of “1923.”

He’s the latest in a slew of new cast members announced for the much-anticipated show. Patrick will be playing alongside the likes of Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer in Butte, Montana, as the origin story of the Dutton-Yellowstone Ranch unfolds. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Teaser For Season 5 Drops With A Huge Announcement)

Three former “Yellowstone” and “1883” cast members were added to Sheridan’s other new show“Lioness” this month too. It looks like we’re going to be inundated with superb talent, story-telling, and surprises from Sheridan for quite a while!