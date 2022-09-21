James Comey Will Release A Crime Novel In 2023

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey is set to release a crime novel in the spring of 2023, according to a press release provided to the Daily Caller from his publisher, Penzler Publishers.

The upcoming book, titled “Central Park West,” will be the first in a planned series. Comey has previously written two other nonfiction books, “A Higher Loyalty” (2018) and “Saving Justice” (2021).

"Central Park West, the first book of a planned series, features an assistant U.S. Attorney whose case against a high-profile mobster is derailed when a shocking turn of events reveals possible ties between the Mafia and the headline-making murder of a local politician," according to a release from the Mysterious Press, an imprint of Penzler.

“Drawing from the author’s personal experience, this high-stakes legal thriller reveals the detective work, backdoor dealings, and tradecraft involved as the FBI and Department of Justice attempt to build a case against an elusive member of one of the oldest criminal organizations in the world,” the release continued.

The next thing, which I think readers are really going to enjoy. https://t.co/OyWUAQx8hd — James Comey (@Comey) September 20, 2022

The stories are inspired by Comey’s own real-life experiences, according to the Mysterious Press’ release.

“I’m excited to take readers inside fascinating worlds I’ve come to know from my time in government and the private sector,” Comey said in the release. “These stories are fiction, but, inspired by real work I’ve done, they will offer a rarely-seen view of interesting people and institutions. And I’m honored to be doing it with a legendary publisher.”

Then-President Donald Trump fired James Comey from his position as FBI Director in 2017, following a recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump disapproved of Comey’s managing of the investigation into the alleged mishandling of emails by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.