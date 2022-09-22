‘It’s A Humanitarian Crisis’: Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura Calls Out Liberal Towns’ Outrage Over Migrant Transports

Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura described the horrors he has witnessed at the U.S.-Mexico border amid the massive migrant surge on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

Ventura said liberal cities, including Washington D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard, have never experienced the “heartbreaking” horrors that border town communities witness on a daily basis due to the ongoing border crisis. He said President Joe Biden’s administration and those outside of border communities do not show any outrage for the surge in unaccompanied children found at the border.

“What I see everyday is truly heartbreaking, it’s a humanitarian crisis,” Ventura said. “The unaccompanied children reaching the border, the children who are just basically abandoned by smugglers in the middle of nowhere. In my last recent trip in Yuma, [Arizona], I met a five-year-old boy that was abandoned in Mexicali. Two women found that little boy with literally no clothes, they put him on his back and took him into Yuma.”

“But these are the stories that are happening everyday at our southern border, but they never get the outrage from the other side,” he continued. “Ever since Joe Biden came into the office, around 250,000 unaccompanied children have reached the border, most of them putting their hands in danger to the cartel, and many of the times, Brian, when you find these kids they have numbers written on their sleeve of their family members back in their home countries. But it’s a truly sad story what’s going on, it’s a true humanitarian crisis.”

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade read a report from the Department of Homeland Security inspector general’s office, which found that Border Patrol did not issue A-numbers (Alien Registration Numbers) for 107 of 384 migrants apprehended at the border. The numbers were not issued because agents were trying to empty the largely overwhelmed facilities that had reached full capacity, Kilmeade continued. (RELATED: Venezuelan Migrant Warns ‘This Country Will Collapse’ Under Mass Migration)

Ventura called this finding a “huge public safety concern” and said that released migrants have been living in inhumane conditions in the border communities. He then said Martha’s Vineyard witnessed a minor situation of the border crisis after 50 migrants were flown to the island under a program organized by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

“Martha’s Vineyard just saw a little percent of what the border crisis, what border towns here deal with,” Ventura added. “I just left Eagle Pass, Texas, where they’re seeing between one to two deaths per day out of the Rio Grande Valley. They’re completely overwhelmed. These small border towns just can’t deal with it anymore.”

Migrant encounters surpassed 2 million since October 2021, the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year. The total number reached 2,150,639 after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered 203,597 in August. Despite these numbers, the White House has assured that the border is “secure,” though encounters have more than doubled since President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021, according to CBP data. They have also repeatedly blamed former President Donald Trump for the immigration system’s current state.