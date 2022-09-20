Venezuelan Migrant Warns ‘This Country Will Collapse’ Under Mass Migration

A Venezuelan migrant warned that mass migration will bring “chaos” to the U.S. in an interview with Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura.

The migrant made the remarks after entering El Paso, Texas, telling Ventura that the differences among different sets of migrants and U.S. citizens will result in a cultural clash.

“I want the United States as a bridge to somewhere else,” he said. “But I know that this mass migration will bring chaos. It is not just Venezuelans, it is all of us. This country will collapse. The mass migration brings problems. All of us bring problems. If you unite different people with different characteristics, will will not all understand each other. People have their customs, ways of thinking, ideologies, and that brings a clash. A cultural clash.”

Migrant encounters surpassed 2 million since October 2021, the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year. The total number reached 2,150,639 after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered 203,597. The 55,333 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, are mainly leaving deteriorating economic conditions and corrupt regimes in their native countries.

The social costs of illegal immigration have already been felt at the border and across America. Border agents have been forced to release migrants into the streets as local shelters become overcrowded, the Dallas Morning News reported. A surge of fentanyl and human trafficking cases have also flooded across the U.S.-Mexico border this year.

The White House has assured that the border is “secure,” despite encounters more than doubling since President Joe Biden assumed office in 2021. They have also repeatedly blamed former President Donald Trump for the immigration system‘s current state. (RELATED: Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich Presses Jean-Pierre On Blaming Trump Admin For Current Border Crisis)

“There is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do,” Vice President Kamala Harris told NBC News anchor Chuck Todd. “The first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship. The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system and particular[ly] over the last four years before we came in and it needs to be fixed.”

Another Venezuelan migrant contradicted the vice president’s claims after telling Fox News on Thursday that the border is “open.” The migrant was one of 101 migrants dropped off in front of Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory as part of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to ship migrants to Democrat-run cities.