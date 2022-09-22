‘Trucks Are Racist’: Fox Panel Mocks California’s Planned Diesel Truck Ban

A Fox News panel mocked the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) reported plan to ban diesel trucks Thursday afternoon, saying the proposal’s logic was “so far gone.”

The plan debated by CARB reportedly would ban diesel-powered trucks by 2040 and comes in the wake of a vote to ban gasoline-powered automobiles by 2035, citing “decades of racist and classist practices, including red-lining and siting decisions” and “legal and moral obligations to lessen these burdens.” (RELATED: ‘Absolute Madness’: Laura Ingraham Says Green New Deal Proponents Want To Make Americans Feel ‘Pain’)

“What they’re saying is that is racist, trucks are racist, highways are racist, practices are racist, so what are we going to do? Instead of thinking about things and thinking of how to lift up minority communities we’re going to ban everything,” co-host Emily Compagno said.

WATCH:

“It’s all, God, this is where Democrats really do suck for the minority community. When you look at the issues they are facing, what are the issues? High inflation, high crime,” Jimmy Failla said. “Taking diesel trucks off the road does none of that, but what it does do is probably drive up the cost of fuel even more, which is going to make those goods more expensive to buy, which will drum up the crime rate if people are in economically unstable situations.”

Failla pointed to Democrats often claiming they cared about people when they debated policies and ignored real issues.

“So again, back to the whole Democratic ethos. They have empathy as a brand, ‘Hey, we are doing something because we care.’” Failla said. “Empathy as a trait is actually healthy, and I promise, nobody struggling for the family or getting mugged on the way onto bodega as Joe Biden calls it, nobody is saying ‘I only wish they could do something about diesel trucks.’”

“The logic here is so far gone that it is very mind-boggling but what I will say about this is that Pete Buttigieg is part of the reason we went into the inflation spiral, all the money we have spent on infrastructure, I include in that. Having said that, we have real infrastructure problems in this country we should be focused on fixing,” co-host Jackie DeAngelis said.

CARB did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

