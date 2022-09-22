‘They Want War’: Tucker Carlson Accuses The Biden Admin Of Moving US Toward Nuclear Conflict

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed Thursday evening the Biden administration was moving the United States toward a nuclear war with Russia due to its continued support of Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

“Okay, Putin is bad. Fine. Agreed. But Putin is making nuclear threats. Whatever the reason he’s making them, the fact he’s making them, and the Ukrainians, of course, are also making explicit nuclear threats, is enough for any responsible person to say, ‘Now we stop,’” Carlson said, referring to Putin’s remarks Wednesday while announcing a partial mobilization of Russian military reservists. “Especially if that person is the leader of the United States, the country which is funding this war, and that could end this war tonight by calling Ukraine to the table. Russian troops leave, Ukraine promises not to join NATO, everything is as it was in January of this year and everything is fine. We don’t have to worry about New York getting nuked.” (RELATED: ‘Send Putin To The Trenches’: Russia Arrests Over 1,200 At Anti-War Protests)

WATCH:

“But that’s not what they want. So, Joe Biden didn’t say a word about America’s responsibilities here,” Carlson continued. “Again, we’re funding this war. We could end it. They’re choosing not to. He didn’t say a word about that at the United Nations, of course, because they want war.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced over $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine Sept. 8 as the United States also approved a $675 million drawdown of U.S. military supplies. Congress approved a $40 billion aid package in May while President Joe Biden requested an additional $13.7 billion in aid Sept. 2 as part of a continuing resolution.

“So Tony Blinken, Secretary of State, is a buffoon, a failed rock musician, reading some paper posturing like a cable segment about how Putin is bad. But sitting behind him in the shot you just saw is someone who is not a buffoon at all. Victoria Nuland, one of the people responsible for the disaster in Iraq,” Carlson said. “In a functioning country, anyone who had a hand in the 20-year tragedy of Iraq, in which America’s prestige was gravely degraded, in which thousands of Americans died, in which we went to war for no good reason. Anyone involved in that, including the lie that got us into it, would be disqualified from participating in American foreign policy forever.”

