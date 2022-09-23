Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar’s Attempt To Compare Abortion Restrictions To Iranian Women Getting Killed

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro pushed back against fellow co-host Joy Behar on Friday after Behar compared abortion to Iranian women being killed in their native country.

The panel praised CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour for walking away from a scheduled interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over her refusal to wear a headscarf. Navarro said Amanpour stood in solidarity with the women of Iran amid protests that erupted after the mysterious death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was taken into custody for improperly wearing her headscarf.

Behar then interrupted Navarro, calling for women in the United States to show the same kind of unity in their opposition to abortion restrictions. “Well, we should be standing in solidarity in this country [against] men who are trying to control us with their abortion laws,” Behar said.

“Let’s not make that comparison,” Navarro responded.

“Why not?” Behar asked.

“Because those women over there are getting killed,” Navarro said.

Behar said the situations are not “equivalent,” but that American women need to “watch what’s going on in our own country,” where she claimed men are also “trying to control women.”(RELATED: Iranian Regime Cracks Down As Protesters Wreak Havoc Across The Country)

Reports circulated that Amini suffered a heart attack and fell into a coma while in the custody of Iran’s morality police, who are responsible for enforcing the strict dress codes for women that were imposed after the 1979 revolution. Her family asserted that she had no history of health issues, stoking suspicion that authorities may have beaten her.

In Iran, approximately 400-500 women die every year in “honor killings,” MEI reported. These killings punish women accused of having disgraced their families. Causes of this “disgrace” include refusing a forced marriage, getting divorced, having sex outside marriage or even being raped.