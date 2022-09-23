Catholic Bishop Blasts Biden For Comments On Abortion

A Roman Catholic bishop took to Twitter on Friday to chide President Joe Biden for suggesting that the church does not condemn abortion in cases of rape and incest.

Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, tweeted that the President cannot be both a “devout Catholic” and a “pro-abortion zealot” at the same time.

The bishop then asked his followers to pray for Biden, who he called a “poor, lost and confused soul.”

President Biden cannot be both a devout Catholic and a pro-abortion zealot. The two are mutually exclusive. He is a poor, lost and confused soul. Truly, we need to pray for him, everyday. — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) September 23, 2022

Tobin’s tweet followed comments the president made Thursday night in response to Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide, according to The Washington Post. (RELATED: Study: Unborn Babies Can React To Taste, Dislike Kale)

“No exceptions — rape, incest — no exceptions, regardless of age,” Biden said of the Republican legislation. “I happen to be a practicing Roman Catholic, my church doesn’t even make that argument now,” Biden reportedly told fellow-Democrats. (RELATED: Biden Falsely Claims Graham’s Abortion Bill Is Stricter Than The Catholic Church)

Senator Graham also took aim at Biden on Twitter, calling the President “clueless” and accusing both Biden and Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams of supporting late-term abortions.