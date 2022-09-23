Meghan McCain Laces Into High School Reportedly Defending Canadian Trans Teacher’s Huge Prosthetic Breasts

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, tore into a school that is reportedly defending a Canadian transgender teacher’s massive prosthetic breasts in an op-ed for the Daily Mail.

Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher Kayla Lemieux, who teaches woodshop, wears large prosthetic breasts, videos, photos and multiple reports show. One video shows Lemieux in tight, black shorts cutting wood. Other pictures show Lemieux’s prosthetic nipples protruding through the shirt.

Some students have recorded images of the trans teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, Canada and put them on social media: pic.twitter.com/QzsFtqauZq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 17, 2022

Oakville Trafalgar High School has reportedly doubled down on their commitment to defend Lemieux, saying they are “committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all students and staff,” according to Redux, a feminist blog. (RELATED: America’s Ongoing Avalanche Of Sex Changes Can Be Traced Back To Barack Obama)

McCain slammed the Ontario school for allowing this behavior to continue, saying she originally thought it was a “crass prank.”

“As if this couldn’t get any more ridiculous, the blonde-wig-wearing teacher was filmed demonstrating how to operate a cut-off saw while wearing tight black shorts and a striped top that really accentuated the bizarrely oversized prosthetics,” McCain wrote in the article.

“This is an adult living out a sexual fetish of some sort,” she continued.

“Has the world gone completely and utterly insane?” McCain asked. “This is not about gender rights or tolerance or transgenderism. Of course, adults are free to express their gender identity and sexuality in a way of their choosing.”

“This is about political correctness and the overwhelming fear of offending going so far beyond anything resembling reason that absolutely anything and everything is now accepted, no matter how bizarre it is, or in this case, harmful to children’s education,” McCain wrote.

McCain argued schools are supposed to “shelter” children, saying this high school has “flipped that expectation on its head” by “valuing an adult’s right to express themselves over the students’ rights.”