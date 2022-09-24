SHEFFIELD: It’s Time For America To Shake Off Inept Democrat Policies And A Newly Unveiled GOP Plan Does Just That

Crime has destroyed economic activity in urban core areas, hurting consumers and business owners in many neighborhoods that are predominantly black, Latino and other racial minorities. Rogue prosecutors wreak havoc on the lives and communities of vulnerable Americans who deserve justice rather than being treated like lab rats for unproven partisan theories.

The good news is finally House Republicans have a plan to stop dangerous prosecutors like Alvin Bragg in Manhattan, George Gascón in Los Angeles and Larry Krasner in Philadelphia. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s “Commitment to America” agenda released by the House GOP conference, has a comprehensive list of policies to restore America’s economy, public safety and national security.

One particularly important one would make federal funding for these rogue prosecutors contingent on their respect for the rule of law and their compassion for the victims rather than the perpetrators of crime. (RELATED: HUDOME: Here’s One Key Move On The World Stage Republicans Should Get Behind)

It’s far past time for someone to behave like the adult in the room (voters themselves did that in San Francisco by recalling Marxist prosecutor Chesa Boudin in June) when it comes to preserving the lives and livelihoods of residents of our major cities.

More than 75% of likely November voters said they would not likely back candidates supporting policies that stop police from detaining criminals charged with violent offenses, according to a new poll, with a state measure set to potentially free some violent crime suspects.

About 76.9% of respondents said they would not be at all likely to vote for a candidate supportive of such policies toward criminals facing violent charges like kidnapping and armed robbery, according to the September poll by the Trafalgar Group partnered with Convention of States Action.

Beyond fighting crime and its devastating economic consequences, the House GOP’s Commitment to America will help reverse the nationwide Biden Pay Cut. Real median household income was $70,784 in 2021 down from $71,186 in 2020, according to new Census Bureau data. Between 2020 and 2021, inflation rose 4.7%; this is the largest annual increase in the cost-of-living adjustment since 1990.

House Republicans want to fight inflation and lower the cost of living by reducing gas prices and making America energy independent. They want to lower taxes by making the tax cuts in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent and unleash economic dynamism by reducing regulation. They also want to fix our supply chain and end dependence on China, a glaring reality exposed so deeply during the covid-19 pandemic.

The House Republican plan also calls for securing our southern border and stopping the deadly flow of fentanyl that’s killing tens of thousands of Americans.

The Commitment to America will also confront big tech and advance free speech, something desperately needed as Big Tech silences certain voices in the town square and colludes with Democrat bureaucrats and serve as quasi-state actors to suppress the free exchange of ideas.

In a host of ways, America is far worse off under the last two years of Democrat rule. It’s time to shake off these disappointing trends of recession, spiking crime, lower children’s test scores and shortened life spans. The Commitment to America shows us how.

Carrie Sheffield is a senior policy analyst at Independent Women’s Voice.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.