SHEFFIELD: Americans Should Be Asking Themselves One Key Question Ahead Of November

Are you better off today than two years ago? For most Americans, the answer is no.

Americans are less wealthy today than before President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats took control of Washington. A report from the Federal Reserve shows U.S. household wealth fell by a staggering $6.1 trillion in the second quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, household debt grew at an annual pace of 7.4% as Americans loaded up on credit card debt to cope with Biden’s painful inflation.

Americans are taking a pay cut after two years of Biden and Democrats. Americans have 3.4% lower wages today thanks to the reckless tax-and-spend policies of Democrats causing painful inflation, which has persisted for more than a year. The 8.3% current inflation report released Tuesday triggered the worst plummeting stock market since June 2020. (RELATED: SHEFFIELD: Gavin Newsom Is Turning California Into A Third World State)

Americans are dying sooner after two years of Biden and his Democrat pals. The president promised to get COVID-19 under control during his watch, but even now he still maintains his perpetual COVID emergency declaration and his response to the monkeypox outbreak has been dismal.

It’s no wonder then that “Life expectancy at birth in the United States declined nearly a year from 2020 to 2021,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). “That decline — 77.0 to 76.1 years — took U.S. life expectancy at birth to its lowest level since 1996. The 0.9 year drop in life expectancy in 2021, along with a 1.8 year drop in 2020, was the biggest two-year decline in life expectancy since 1921-1923.”

American students are worse off thanks to perpetual Democrat-led shutdowns of schools that are causing severe learning loss, especially among the most poor and vulnerable kids, which include black, Latino and other racial minorities.

Even the liberal New York Times had to admit that the National Assessment of Educational Progress scores showed “The Pandemic Erased Two Decades of Progress in Math and Reading” in its Sept. 1 headline.

Where did the perpetual school shutdowns dominate?

Fox News reported that data from the education nonprofit The 74 showed “schools in states that voted for former President Trump in 2020 reopened 75% of the time while those that voted for Biden reopened 37.6% of the time during the 2020-2021 academic year.”

Americans are less safe two years later under Biden and Democrat-led big cities. Axios reported “violent crime spiked 4.2% from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, compared to the same period as last year, the survey by the Major Cities Chiefs Association found … Compared to 2019 midyear figures, the same cities in total have experienced a 50% increase in homicides and a roughly 36% increase in aggravated assaults.”

Axios concluded; “Crime is the one issue where Republicans consistently outperform Democrats in generic polls ahead of the midterms, and rising crime may offer a lifeline to the GOP.”

To summarize: after two years under Biden and Democrats, Americans have less wealth, lower wages, shorter lives, worse schooling and are suffering more violent crime.

Carrie Sheffield is a senior policy analyst at Independent Women’s Voice.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

