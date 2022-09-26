Fox Host Says Hillary Clinton Uses ‘Hate Speech’ Toward Republicans

Fox News host Harris Faulkner hammered former First Lady Hillary Clinton Monday for directing “hate speech” at Republicans.

“You know, that kind of talk is so irresponsible. There are things that are going on. We have a justice on the Supreme Court with an assassination attempt in this country. We’ve had things that can tip us off into a situation that we don’t want. On Sept. 3, Tiffany Cross, an anchor on her network and one of her guests, Roland Martin, I don’t even know what he does dare, talking about how we are on the brink of something,” Faulkner, host of “The Faulkner Factor” and a panelist on “Outnumbered,” said. “Let’s talk about what we can do to bring down the level of hate in the conversation. And comparing things to Hitler and to slavery, why can’t things live in history where they were? They were terrible enough. Do they need to be brought back and be diminished so that we can raise something above it?” (RELATED: ‘Deplorable Moment’: Bush Official Says Biden Willing To ‘Say And Do Anything’ To Win Midterms)

Martin, a former CNN contributor and talk show host, declared that he and like-minded people were “at war” with Trump supporters who “allowed evil into their house” during a Sept. 3 appearance on MSNBC.

WATCH:

“Hillary Clinton saying well, this person or this situation is like Hitler, what is she talking about that is like Hitler in this country right now? Is she so ignorant that she doesn’t know how many people died? There’s nothing going on in this country right now like Hitler,” Faulkner said, referencing comments the former Secretary of State made last week at the Texas Tribune Fest. “So, I don’t know where she is coming from, but there is a strain of hate that is going on and it started with her in 2015-2016 talking about putting half of the country in a hate box. We called them deplorable, she said. That language still exists today.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump, Clinton famously claimed that one “could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the ‘basket of deplorables,’” labeling them as “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic” before declaring them “irredeemable.”

“Now they are called MAGAs goes or Trumpies or ultra-MAGA or whatever by the current president. She ran twice, he ran three times before he got in. These are people who the nation has decided more than once they didn’t want as president. Until they were able to show and vilify the man on the other side of the ticket just enough. Just enough,” Faulkner said. “I don’t think this country is tipping into the brink of civil war. I don’t feel like that, and having a father was actually fought wars for this country, I find that kind of language to be divisive, I find to be hateful.”

“I find it to be hate speech,” Faulkner concluded.

Hillary Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

