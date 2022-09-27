83-Year-Old Woman Shot In The Back While Passing Out Pro-Life Pamphlets, Group Says

An 83-year-old woman was shot in the back while going door-to-door in Ionia, Michigan, as a volunteer for Michigan Right to Life on Sept. 20, according to the organization.

The victim, who is remaining anonymous pending the investigation, had a heated conversation with a woman at her home and, as she walked away, a man emerged from inside the house and shot her in the back, according to Michigan Right to Life. She had allegedly been speaking with community members about Proposal 3, a proposed amendment to the Michigan constitution that would expand legal abortion throughout pregnancy and loosen medical requirements and regulations of the procedure.

BREAKING 🚨 Right to Life Michigan reports one of their volunteers was shot during canvassing. Details to come. — Live Action News (@LiveActionNews) September 26, 2022

The woman drove herself to the Lake Odessa Police Department to report the shooting before being transported to the hospital, according to Wood TV, an NBC affiliate. Police have not clarified what type of pamphlets she was distributing or where in the county she was shot. (RELATED: ‘This Is Science’: Doctor Slams Stacey Abrams Over Fetal Heartbeat Comments)

It’s no surprise that an abortion activist shot an 84-year-old Michigan grandma campaigning against Proposal 3. It would legalize abortion up to birth — and if you support killing an innocent baby days and weeks before birth you have no problem shooting an elderly woman. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 25, 2022

“The volunteer is recovering and in good spirits,” a Michigan Right to Life spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “While the motive has not been determined by law enforcement, no one should be shot while peacefully exercising their Constitutionally protected right to free speech. Michigan voters should not be intimidated from peacefully speaking out against extreme Proposal 3.”

The Michigan State Police, who are investigating the incident, did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

