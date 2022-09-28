Coolio Dead At Age 59

World famous rapper Coolio died in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the age of 59.

Coolio, whose legal name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr. was at a friend’s house Wednesday afternoon when he excused himself to use the bathroom, according to TMZ. He was reportedly gone for a long time, and his friend called his name several times, but there was no response from the artist. The friend eventually managed to gain entry to the bathroom and found Coolio on the floor.

Coolio died Wednesday in Los Angeles … TMZ has learned. https://t.co/EpTqnrwrhq — TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2022

Paramedics were called around 4 p.m. and rushed to the scene, but it was already too late, according to TMZ. Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. The rapper’s manager, Jarez, explained that paramedics believe Coolio suffered a heart attack, but that has not been confirmed at this time. (RELATED: ‘Heartland’ Actor Robert Cormier Dead At Age 33)

Coolio first emerged in the music industry in the 80s and by the 90s, his music was a staple on the rap scene. He saw explosive success when his single “Gangsta’s Paradise” was released as part of the soundtrack for Michelle Pfeiffer’s movie, “Dangerous Minds,” according to TMZ. The hit clinched the number one song on the charts and remained in the top spot for a 3-week stretch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coolio (@coolio)

Coolio continued to gain popularity and released hits which included “Fantastic Voyage” from 1994 as well as “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)” according to TMZ. He was a Grammy-winning artist that will be missed by his fans, friends, and loved ones, who are flocking to his social media pages to share their grief and condolences.