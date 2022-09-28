Search Team Finds Body Of Missing American Ski Mountaineer In Nepal

Authorities found the body of a missing American ski mountaineer Wednesday in Nepal after she went missing during an expedition, according to reports.

Forty-nine year-old Hilaree Nelson went missing Monday as she was descending Mount Manaslu in the Himalayas, according to the BBC.

Authorities found her body on the south face of the peak Wednesday, according to the report. Nelson’s husband Jim Morrison and three Sherpa guides recovered the Nelson’s body by helicopter, the BBC reported.

“The body has been brought to base camp. After completing necessary legal procedures, it will be airlifted to Kathmandu,” managing director of Shangri-La Nepal Trek Jiban Ghimire said, the BBC reported citing the Kathmandu Post. Nelson is believed to have fallen into a crevasse in the ice just minutes after she reached the summit of Manaslu, witnesses reportedly said. (RELATED: 37-Year-Old French Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dies In Skiing Accident)

A local guide said other climbers accompanying Nelson said “her ski blade skidded off and [she] fell off the other side of the peak,” according to Outside magazine.

Nelson and her husband are experienced ski mountaineers, CNN reported.

Nelson recounted the difficulties of the trip in a recent Instagram post.

“I haven’t felt as sure-footed on Manaslu as I have on past adventure into the thin atmosphere of the high Himalaya,” Nelson posted. “These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways. The constant monsoon with its incessant rain and humidity has made me hopelessly homesick.”

Morrison also discussed the difficulty of the trip in a separate post.