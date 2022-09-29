Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Dangers Of Fentanyl While Trying To Own Republicans

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked the dangers of fentanyl during his show earlier this month while trying one-up Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Kimmel took aim at a number of Republicans during his monologue, which was shared on YouTube. “These guys, they’re right there throwing every bit of garbage at the wall right before the midterms, hoping that something will stick,” Kimmel told his audience, before turning his attention to McDaniel and her response on Fox News to former President Bill Clinton‘s comments regarding Republican strategy.

Clinton argued in the clip that Republicans “always close well” during the midterms “because they find some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters.”

McDaniel responded, “news flash Bill, your party’s doing that just fine. We don’t need to help you with that at all, you’re scaring voters everywhere with the open border.” She then detailed how in September, almost 2,000 pounds of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl were trafficked across the southern border from Mexico into the U.S.

Parents Of Fentanyl Victims Urge Whole-Of-Government Response To ‘Red, White, And Blue Crisis’ https://t.co/zUQsLsIg4a — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 19, 2022

“That could kill 500 million people,” McDaniel told Fox News. “We’re coming into Halloween. Every mom in the country right now is worried, what if this gets into my kid’s Halloween basket?” Her comments amid huge concerns about “rainbow” fentanyl, which looks like an everyday candy, but is reportedly designed to addict and kill America’s youth. (RELATED: Don’t Worry About Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit. China Invaded Us Years Ago, Didn’t You Notice?)

Kimmel seemed to find this prospect hilarious, joking with his audience about a drug that has morgues overflowing with dead bodies across the country. Fentanyl poisonings, wherein most drug users are completely unaware that they’re consuming the substance, are now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45.

“I hope [Kimmel] uses his platform to…. let parents know about the concern we have about fentanyl crossing our border,” McDaniel responded in a statement shared on Twitter. You can watch the clip from Kimmel below: