Shark Swims Down The Street Amid Hurricane Ian Storm Surge

As the water levels rose in Florida amid a storm surge from Hurricane Ian, a video of a shark swimming down the street Wednesday in Fort Meyers has circulated.

The footage shows a flooded city street and within those waters a shark scurrying around near the surface-level as the winds whip in the background from the storm. A storm surge is when sea levels rise as a result of tropical cyclones or, as in this case, a hurricane, according to National Geographic.

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers. 🎥@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

It is unclear what species the shark is in the video above.

Hurricane Ian made land fall in southeast Florida with winds reaching 150 miles per hour as a category 4 storm, according to KOAT. (RELATED: Haunting Video From Tampa Shows Ocean Disappearing)

The National Hurricane Service had sounded the alarm about a “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula,” according to an official announcement.

Millions are under evacuation orders in the Sunshine State as a result of Ian as well, the Miami Herald reported. (RELATED: Top Biden Official Responds After Don Lemon Asks If Hurricane Ian Can Be Blamed On Climate Change)

Some Twitter users are reacting by warning that the movie “Sharknado” has become a reality for Floridians.

#HurricaneIan was so powerful that there was a Sharknado 🦈 in Florida ?!?!? The sharks 🦈 are swimming in the streets! 😮 pic.twitter.com/0yrwPr9MHU — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 28, 2022

Sharknado was a warning. We failed to prepare. https://t.co/PC6h5EEpqJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian recently devastated the country of Cuba, reportedly destroying over 5,000 farms on the Caribbean island, The New York Times reported.