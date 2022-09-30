California Woman Allegedly Runs Over, Kills Man After Argument About A Cat

A California woman was charged with felony murder on Wednesday after allegedly running over a man with a car and killing him on Sept. 25 over a quarrel about a cat.

Twenty-year-old Hannah Star Esser is charged with fatally ramming forty-three-year old Victor Anthony Luis after accusing him of attempting to run over a cat, according to a press release by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Esser is said to have exited her car and confronted Luis near a cul-de-sac in a Cypress, California, neighborhood. Esser allegedly hurled profanities at Luis from her vehicle, accusing the man of trying to run over a cat roaming the street. Luis then reportedly got out of his car and engaged in an argument with Esser.

Prosecutors claim that the woman then got back into her vehicle in mid-argument. Instead of driving away, Esser allegedly completed a three point turn and then accelerated directly in Luis’ direction, ramming him with her vehicle, according to the press release. (RELATED: Attacker Tries To Run Down Paramedics With Their Own Ambulance)

Luis was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This action showed complete disregard for human life,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

Spitzer added that this case is an example of a “random act of violence.” (RELATED: ‘Theres A Lot Of Mentally Ill People On These Streets’: Olympian Kim Glass Says She Was Brutally Attacked With Pipe By Homeless Man)

Esser was detained on a $1 million bail and is expected to be arraigned on Oct. 13.

She faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life if convicted.