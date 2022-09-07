Coal Miners Rescue Couple Stranded In Broken-Down Electric Car

A group of coal miners rescued a stranded couple Friday after their electric car broke down in West Virginia.

The couple’s car broke down in front of Mettiki Coal access road on U.S. 48, and it was not long before someone in the area spotted them and notified a company foreman, WTRF 7 News reported. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Thinks The Biggest Obstacle To Buying A $50,000 Electric Car Is Figuring Out How To Charge It)

An electric car breaks down in West Virginia and coal miners push it up the road to the mine to recharge. Friendly reminder that electric cars don’t exist without coal. pic.twitter.com/UORbfQ2HnO — Riley Moore (@RileyMooreWV) September 4, 2022

Since there was plastic underneath the vehicle, it could not be towed, so a group of miners decided to give the couple a hand by pushing the vehicle to the mine to charge it, according to WTRF 7 News.

Despite the recent disputes over pushing towards alternative energy sources such as electricity, the miners did not stop to think before helping the couple out, according to the outlet.

“This just shows you coal miners are good people and will go out of their way to help anyone friend or foe,” Smith said, according to Fox Business. “I’m honestly glad they ended up here where they could get some help because they couldn’t get a tow truck and this is out in the middle of nowhere.”