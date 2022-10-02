‘Disinformation’: Antonio Brown’s Bizarre Response To Naked Pool Video

NFL star Antonio Brown gave a bizarre Twitter response Saturday after footage of him allegedly exposing himself to guests at a hotel in Dubai went viral online.

Footage reportedly of Super Bowl champion Brown, 34, acting chaotic, exposing his buttocks in the face of a blonde woman, body slamming her, and shoving his private parts at her went viral on Saturday. The video was apparently taken in May at the Armani Hotel in Dubai, according to the New York Post.

“It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed,” Brown tweeted on Saturday. “They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”

The woman in the already-notorious video first appears entertained by Brown, but quickly swims away as his behavior seemingly becomes more obnoxious. Witnesses told the NY Post that Brown had only just met the woman in the video, and she was furious after the encounter.

Fifteen minutes later, his ranty response continued. “Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read [‘]AB having a wild night with nude female[.’] Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.” (RELATED: REPORT: NFL Legend Frank Gore Dragged A Naked Woman Through A New Jersey Hotel By Her Hair)

He then tweeted directly at the NFL, “telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a D.”